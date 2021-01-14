Vijay's Master Gets A Phenomenal Opening At Telugu States Box Office; Earns Blockbuster Status!

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has had a grand release after a long wait, on January 13, Wednesday. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has got a phenomenal opening at the Telugu states box office. Reportedly, Master has earned blockbuster status at the Telugu box office just within the first day of its release.

The highly exciting update was shared by Mahesh Koneru, one of the distributors of Master in Telugu states. "#Master takes a sensational start at the Box Office in Telugu states. The opening numbers are nothing short of phenomenal. Big thanks to everyone who made this possible. Grateful to all my distributors, exhibitors, and team for standing by me and making this possible", wrote Koneru in his Twitter post.

Thus, the distributor has also put an end to the rumours that suggested that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer failed to create an impact among the Telugu audiences. If the reports are to be true, Master will emerge as one of the biggest hit from another film industry, in the Telugu states.

Coming to Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has totally impressed the audiences who have been missing the wholesome theatre experiences after the pandemic hit the world. The biggest highlights of the movie are the performances of leading man Vijay and lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. The audiences are especially impressed with Sethupathi's portrayal of Bhavani, who is unarguably the strongest antagonist a Vijay film has ever had.

