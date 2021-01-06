Master Release Has A Connection To Vijay’s Neyveli Selfie With Fans; Read Deets Inside

Vijay’s Neyveli Selfie Is A Part Of Master Film!

If reports are to be believed, the viral Neyveli selfie of Vijay with fans is going to be incorporated in the film. The selfie will be added at the end of the film with a thank you note for Thalapathy fans for their immense support and for patiently waiting for the film, as its previous release date was April 9, 2020.

Vijay’s Neyveli Selfie Is The Most Retweeted Tweet Of 2020

If you may recall, the picture which was uploaded by Vijay on Twitter on February 10, 2020, recently became the most retweeted tweet. For the viral picture, Thalapathy stood on top of a van and posed for a selfie with his fans, who gathered to get a glimpse of the actor from the sets of Master.

Master’s Censor Certificate

Interestingly, the censor certificate of Vijay's Master has now become the talk of the town. Going by the certificate, the film's runtime is 178 minutes and 35 seconds. With 3 hours of action-packed entertainment to witness, the fans are expecting the film to be a ‘mass-padam'.

Master’s Cast And Crew

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film features an ensemble star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, Arjun Das, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.