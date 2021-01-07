Master: Vijay Sethupathi Reveals How His Mother Reacted Upon Meeting Thalapathy Vijay!
Actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to create a new wave in Kollywood with the release of their film Master ahead of Pongal 2021. Countless fans and followers of the actors are all set to watch the highly awaited film on the big screen. For the uninitiated, the fans have been waiting for the film since 9 months, as Master was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020.
As the film gears up for a massive release on January 13, 2020, the cast and crew have been sharing their experience working with the one and only Thalapathy.
Vijay Sethupathi About His Mother’s Wish!
During a media interaction, Vijay Sethupathi revealed how his mother reacted when she met Thalapathy on the sets of Master. The Makkal Selvan shared that his mother, Saraswathi expressed her wish to meet Vijay, which indeed surprised him. Sethupathi said that he took her to the sets of Master and even clicked a picture with the celebrated actor.
Saraswathi’s Innocent Query
Further, Saraswathi asked Vijay if her son Sethupathi was working well in Master. Responding to her innocent query, Thalapathy praised the Makkal Selvan and added that he has been doing a good job. Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he was grateful to the Bigil actor for his sweet gesture. For the uninitiated, Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist in the film. The duo will appear in a high voltage action sequence which is said to be one of the highlights of Master.
Team Master
Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The film features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing are carried out by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively.
