Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply To One Of Thalpathy Vijay Fans Is Winning The Internet, Here’s Why!

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan sprung a surprise today (June 25) as he announced the widely popular Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle. His tweets and social media posts are known for its pure love, sarcasm and quirkiness and his latest #AskSRK session was no exception.

Taking time from his busy schedule, the star spent 15 minutes with zillions of his fans who bombarded Twitter with questions and queries for their beloved superstar. Well, announcing the session the star tweeted, "This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let's have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk."

Though the actor responded to several questions ranging from Mumbai rains, self-love, positivity, and films, what garnered huge attention is his reply to one of Thalapathy Vijay fans' queries. Sharing the first look of the Tamil actor from his upcoming film Beast, the fan asked, "One word about Thalapathy Vijay." To this, Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Very Cool". Notably, the first look poster of Vijay has been getting mixed response from netizens, and the Bollywood actor's reaction to the look has now served as an approval.

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

For the unversed, two look posters were released by the makers of Beast on the occasion of Vijay's 47th birthday. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Versatile actor Yogi Babu will be playing a key role in the film which has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Manoj Paramahamsa as DOP (director of photography). Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, Beast is expected to release by the end of 2021.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan also featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Kollywood director Atlee's film.