Thalapathy 65: Vijay To Commence Shooting For The Action-Entertainer In Russia?

Post the terrific success of his last venture Master with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to create magic on-screen with his next. Tentatively titled #Thalapathy65, the project is helmed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar.

Well, recently, rumours were rife that the film will start rolling from March 15, however, no official confirmation was made by the team, which left many fans of the actor disappointed. Now, the latest report suggests that Vijay along with the film's cast and crew will soon be flying down to Russia to start shooting for the film's first schedule. Reportedly, a formal pooja ceremony will be held in Chennai and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. In the meantime, Vijay will also appear for a look test for #Thalapathy65, as he will reportedly be seen in two different avatars in the film.

Touted to be an out and out action-entertainer, the Vijay-starrer is backed by Sun Pictures. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa, the film is expected to hit the theatres on Diwali 2021. Although there have been rumours regarding south diva Pooja Hegde's inclusion in the action-entertainer, the actress in her latest interview revealed that she has not been finalized. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will reportedly make a small cameo appearance in #Thalapathy65. Notably, Nelson Dilipkumar is awaiting the release (March 26) of his film Doctor starring the celebrated actor.

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui might play the antagonist in the film. However, only an official confirmation will reveal the truth regarding the rumour about his inclusion in the highly anticipated film.

