Thalapathy Vijay's Master World Television Premiere: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starring action thriller is gearing up for a grand world television premiere. As per the latest reports, Master will premiere on Sun TV, on the special occasion of Tamil New Year 2021. The news has left the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and cine-goers in deep excitement.

According to the latest updates, Master will premiere on Sun TV on Tamil New Year day (April 14, Wednesday), at 6 PM. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer, which has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Tamil cinema in recent times, is expected to break all the pre-existing TRP records of the Tamil television industry.

The reports suggest that some of the most popular releases of recent times, including Vanakkamda Mappilei, Parris Jayaraj, Mookuthi Amman, Kalathil Santhippom, are also getting premiered on the occasion of Tamil New Year 2021. Vanakkamda Mappilei and Parris Jayaraj are getting premiered on Sun TV. Mookkuthi Amman will premiere on Star Vijay at 11 AM. Kalathil Santhippom, on the other hand, will get premiered on Zee TV.

Coming back to Master, the action thriller that marked Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the theatres on January 13, 2021. The movie emerged as a massive box office success, despite being released amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic scare.

Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor has appeared as the lead antagonist in Master, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role. The blockbuster movie is currently streaming on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Master is also rumoured to be getting remade in Bollywood soon.

