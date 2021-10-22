Thalapathy Vijay To Wrap Up Beast In December; The Project To Get A Summer 2022 Release?

Thalapathy Vijay, the crowd puller of Tamil cinema is currently busy with his 65th outing, which has been titled Beast. The project, which marks Vijay's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, started rolling in February this year. Now, the sources close to Beast have revealed an exciting update on its shooting schedule.

As per the reports, director Nelson has finished around 70 percent shooting of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, so far. Out of the 120 days schedule of Beast, the makers have already finished 80 days of the shoot. The team has been filming for the rest of the portions in Chennai for the past couple of weeks.

If things go as planned, Thalapathy Vijay and the Beast team will wrap up the entire project by December, this year. The reports suggest that director Nelson Dilipkumar is planning to shoot the most crucial portions of the film in the upcoming 40-days long Chennai schedule. The next schedule is expected to begin after a short break.

Ponniyin Selvan Making Video To Be Released On Deepavali: Reports

The sources close to Beast also suggest that the makers are eyeing a Summer 2022 release for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to have an extended promotional campaign for the film, starting from the Pongal season of 2022. A massive update on the project is expected to be revealed on the special occasion of Christmas 2021 or New Year 2022.

Thala 61: The Ajith Kumar Starrer To Feature This Talented Actor As The Antagonist?

Beast, which is touted to be a complete mass entertainer, reportedly features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a con artist. Pooja Hegde appears as the female lead in the Nelson Directorial. Renowned actor-filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the lead antagonist. The music and original score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.