Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Is Dissolved; SA Chandrasekhar Puts Rumours To Rest With A Video

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the political party which was founded by Thalapathy Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar is dissolved. The political party has been dissolved following the legal battle between Vijay and his father, which began in 2020. According to SA Chandrasekhar, the party was dissolved with immediate effect after the general body meeting which was held on February 20, 2021.

With a recent video, SA Chandrasekhar has also put the rumours regarding his fallout with his son to rest. In the video which is posted on his official Twitter handle, the senior filmmaker slammed the rumours which suggested that Vijay prevented both his father from entering his house, and refused to meet him.

"My interview had things which I had not said. In the interview, was mentioned that Shoba and I were made to wait outside Vijay's house in car, and he asked only his mother to come inside, and we returned without meeting him because of this reason. I would like to clarify that it is not true," stated SA Chandrasekhar.

"Yes, Vijay and I have problems, I'm not denying it. But there is no bitterness between him and his mother Shoba. They meet and speak to each other very often. And they are both happy. So, I would like to make it clear that certain things published in my interview are not true," the filmmaker concluded.

