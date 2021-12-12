Vijay Wraps Up Beast; Location Still Takes Social Media By Storm!

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema finally wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated project Beast. The exciting update was revealed by the production banner Sun Pictures through their official social media handles, on December 11, Saturday. The makers also shared a lovely location still of Thalapathy Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar, announcing the update.

"Here's a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay's last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar," Sun Pictures their Twitter post. In the picture that gives a glimpse of the great atmosphere of the Beast location, Vijay is seen sharing a warm hug with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Expectations are riding high on Beast, as the project marks Thalapathy Vijay's first collaboration with director Nelson. The audiences are expecting the project to be a unique one in its leading man Vijay's career, as Nelson Dilipkumar is best known for his expertise in handling wacky, dark comedies. The huge success of the filmmaker's latest outing Doctor has also increased the anticipated over Beast.