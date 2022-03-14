Arabic Kuthu Song Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Most Liked Lyrical Video On YouTube!

The 'Arabic Kuthu' song, which was recently dropped by the makers of Beast has achieved a unique feat on YouTube. Released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day, the song featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde has become India's most liked lyrical video on the video streaming platform. At the time of writing this article, the song had a whopping 4.65 Million likes on YouTube.

As far as views of the 4-minute-43-second video are concerned, the lyrical song has been viewed as many as 173 million times. Notably, the song has also dominated Bollywood, as it has surpassed the record of Satyameva Jayate's 'Dilbar' (lyrical) featuring John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. The Hindi song now has 4.64 million likes while its views are a staggering 1.1 Billion.

Even after a month of its release, the film has been trending big time on social media, especially Instagram. The video is a power-packed combination of high voltage dance sequences, stunning visuals, fusion music, appealing vocals by singers Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, and last but not the least, the stunning chemistry of lead actors.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics of 'Arabic Kuthu' are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan while the dance moves have been choreographed by Jani Master, the 'Butta Bomma' choreographer.

Talking about Beast, the actioner's shoot has been wrapped up and currently, the team is busy with the post-production process. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Vijay-starrer features Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.