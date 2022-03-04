Beast: The Thalapathy Vijay-Nelson Project To Hit The Theatres On THIS Date?

Beast, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer is currently in the final stage of its production. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has already garnered the attention of film fanatics with its catchy first single, 'Arabic Kuthu'. Interestingly, the makers of Beast have reportedly finalised the release date of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Beast has been slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. According to the latest updates, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer are planning to officially announce the release date along with the official teaser, in a couple of days. The sources suggest that the update will be out on the upcoming weekend.

The reports also suggest that the makers are also planning to reveal the highly anticipated second single of Beast, very soon. The first single of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, 'Arabi Kuthu' had recently crossed 100 Million views on YouTube. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the musician himself along with Jonita Gandhi. Actor Sivakarthikeyan has penned the lyrics of 'Arabi Kuthu'.

As reported earlier, Beast, which is being made with a massive budget, features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an agent who is in a secret mission. Popular actress Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, which marks her first collaboration with the actor. Renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan is playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is appearing in a key role in Beast, which features Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Pugazh, Aparna Das, and so in the supporting roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the project. Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.