Beast Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching The Vijay-Pooja Hegde Starrer

The wait is over. Thalapathy Vijay's film Beast has hit the screens as the mega Puthandu release. Fans and celebrities who flocked to the theatres to catch the FDFS of the film have already started sharing reviews on Twitter. As expected, the hijack drama has struck the right chord with the audiences and looks like the favourable response will help the film stay at the box office for a longer period. The film's storyline, narration, technicality, production value and otherworldly performances of the actors especially Vijay have received huge praises.

In theatres, the film is witnessing a houseful response while on Twitter, netizens are trending hashtags #Beast #BeastPuthandu and #ThalapathyVijay on the microblogging platform to celebrate Thalapathy's latest venture. From Selvaraghavan to Pooja Hegde, every cast did an impressive job with their roles. Notably, the action sequences featuring Vijay did get special mention as always. For the unversed, with its recently released trailer, it was already evident that the action sequences in it are going to serve as the highlights. Well, Beast is expected to shatter records with its opening collection and now happens to be just the first show and the figures are going to be huge in the days to come.

Here's How Netizens Have Reacted To Beast

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast features Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. The film revolves around a spy's crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by militants. Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film was initially set to be directed by AR Murugadoss, however, he later walked out of the project due to creative differences with the team. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Beast has cinematography and editing carried out by Manoj Paramahamsa and R Nirmal.