Thalapathy 66: The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Get A Pongal 2023 Release?

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated 66th outing, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, started rolling recently. The project, which is being produced as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, marks Vijay's first collaboration with director Vamsi Paidipally. Interestingly, the sources close to Thalapathy 66 have revealed an exciting update on the release date of the film.

If the reports are to be believed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been slated to hit the theatres for Pongal 2023. Earlier it was reported that Thalapathy 66 is gearing up to get released by the end of 2022, thus marking Vijay's second outing this year. However, the Vamsi Paidipally directorial is now hitting the theatres as the star's first release of 2023.

Thalapathy 66, which is touted to be a family entertainer, is expected to be a complete track-shifter for Thalapathy Vijay who has been doing action films lately. According to the grapevine, director Vamsi Paidipally has been planning to bring back Vijay in his much-loved romantic hero avatar in the untitled project. Interestingly, the actor will not have any action sequences in the film, as the makers want to make his character more relatable.