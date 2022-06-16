Thalapathy 66: The Thalapathy Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally Project Gets A Title?

Thalapathy 66, the 66th film of Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of South Indian cinema. The project, which marks Vijay's first collaboration with renowned filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. If the latest reports are to be believed, the title of Thalapathy 66 has been finalised.

According to the gossip mongers, the Tamil version of the Thalapathy Vijay is titled Vaarissu. The Telugu version, on the other hand, has been named Vaarasudu. However, these reports are not officially confirmed yet. As per the latest updates, the title of Thalapathy 66 is expected to be revealed on June 21, Tuesday, on the birthday eve of its leading man Vijay. It will be followed by a second look poster, that has been slated to be out on June 22, on the occasion of the star's birthday.

Recently, director Vamsi Paidipally and his team had wrapped up an important schedule of Thalapathy 66, in Hyderabad. "And it's a schedule wrap for #Thalapathy66 The team had an awesome time shooting for important sequences in this schedule. Excited to kickoff our next schedule super soon," wrote the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, on their official social media handles. Director Vamsi, on the other hand, retweeted the post with the caption "Memorable schedule.. :)"

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Thalapathy 66, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Prakash Raj is playing a key role in the Vamsi Paidipally project, thus reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay after a very long gap. Along with them, Thalapathy 66 features an extensive star cast including senior actors Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, Jaya Sudha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Shan, and so on in the supporting roles.

S Thaman, the celebrated musician is composing the songs and original score for the project. Praveen KL handles the editing of the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. Vivek has penned the additional screenplay and dialogues. Prabhu Deva handles the dance choreography.