Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil In Talks For Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

Thalapathy 67, the highly anticipated project that marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to be launched soon. A lot of speculations regarding the star cast of Thalapathy 67, which is touted to be a gangster film. Now, the latest reports suggest that Fahadh Faasil is in talks to play a key role in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

According to the latest updates, the National award winner is approached to play a pivotal role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj, and he is impressed with the idea. However, Fahadh Faasil is yet to sign the dotted line. Director Lokesh, who reacted to these reports, confirmed that they are indeed in talks with Fahadh, even though the Thalapathy 67 star cast is not finalised in yet.

However, some unconfirmed reports suggest that Fahadh Faasil might reprise his character Amar from Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest blockbuster Vikram in Thalapathy 67. These reports have also fuelled the rumours regarding Thalapathy Vijay joining the LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe with the film. However, the makers are still remaining tight-lipped about the film.