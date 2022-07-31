Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil In Talks For Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?

Thalapathy
67,
the
highly
anticipated
project
that
marks
the
reunion
of
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
is
expected
to
be
launched
soon.
A
lot
of
speculations
regarding
the
star
cast
of
Thalapathy
67,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
gangster
film.
Now,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
Fahadh
Faasil
is
in
talks
to
play
a
key
role
in
the
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
National
award
winner
is
approached
to
play
a
pivotal
role
in
the
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
and
he
is
impressed
with
the
idea.
However,
Fahadh
Faasil
is
yet
to
sign
the
dotted
line.
Director
Lokesh,
who
reacted
to
these
reports,
confirmed
that
they
are
indeed
in
talks
with
Fahadh,
even
though
the
Thalapathy
67
star
cast
is
not
finalised
in
yet.
However,
some
unconfirmed
reports
suggest
that
Fahadh
Faasil
might
reprise
his
character
Amar
from
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
latest
blockbuster
Vikram
in
Thalapathy
67.
These
reports
have
also
fuelled
the
rumours
regarding
Thalapathy
Vijay
joining
the
LCU
aka
Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe
with
the
film.
However,
the
makers
are
still
remaining
tight-lipped
about
the
film.