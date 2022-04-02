Thalapathy Vijay's Character In Beast: Director Nelson Makes A Major Revelation!

Thalapathy Vijay, the popular star will be next seen in the much-awaited upcoming project, Beast. The movie, which marks Vijay's first onscreen collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, is slated to hit the theatres on April 13, Wednesday. In a recent interview, director Nelson opened up about Beast and Vijay's character in the film.

In a recent interview given to a leading Tamil magazine, the filmmaker revealed that the star is playing the role of a raw intelligence officer in the movie. Nelson Dilipkumar also opened up about collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for the project and stated that the star is a dream to work with.

According to Nelson, he approached Vijay with the story idea of Beast, when Kolamavu Kokila was the only movie in his filmography. The director was working on his second outing Doctor when he developed the idea of Beast. He was unsure about how the star is going to react to the story idea, as it lies in a different zone compared to his other contemporary films. But, Thalapathy Vijay loved the idea and agreed to do the film.

In the interview, Nelson Dilipkumar confirmed that Beast will present Thalapathy Vijay in a fresh avatar. According to the director, it is a complete entertainer that will have some high-voltage action sequences. But at the same time, Beast will also have humour in the director's signature style. So, it has been confirmed that the comedy thriller is going to be a hybrid of Thalapathy Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar's worlds of cinema.

Coming to Beast, popular actress Pooja Hegde is appearing as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. Actor-director Selvaraghavan plays the lead antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Manoj Paramahamsa is the DOP. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.