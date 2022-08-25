Thalapathy Vijay Spotted With Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan Location: See Pic

Thalapathy Vijay is finally all set to share the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the latter's upcoming film Jawan. As reported earlier, the Atlee directorial will feature Tamil cinema's favourite star in a cameo appearance. Thalapathy Vijay was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Jawan recently, and the picture is now going viral.

In the picture which is now taking social media by storm, the stars are seen having a chat. Thalapathy Vijay is sporting a maroon shirt in the picture, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen in an off-white shirt. Along with the celebrated stars, director Atlee is also seen in this new still from Jawan's location.

Thus, it has been officially confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay is indeed collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in his career, for Jawan. It is the Tamil star's fourth association with director Atlee, after the massive successes of Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay has not charged any fees for his cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Jawan, which is touted to be an action comedy, marks director Atlee's debut in Bollywood. The project features South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara in the female lead. The project features many popular faces including Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others in the supporting roles. Celebrated musician Anirudh Ravichander is also making his Bollywood debut by composing music and original score for Jawan.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay's career, the actor is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of Varisu, his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Vamsi Paidipally. After wrapping up the project, he is reportedly planning to take a small break before kickstarting the shooting of Thalapathy 67, the untitled gangster film which will mark his reunion with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.