Varisu: Here's An Update On Thalapathy Vijay's Character From The Vamsi Paidipally Project

Varisu, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer, is finally nearing the final stage of its shooting. The movie, which is touted to be a family entertainer, had garnered attention with its promising posters. Interestingly, the sources close to Varisu revealed a highly exciting update regarding Thalapathy Vijay's character in the film.

According to the latest reports, the popular star is playing the third son of a business tycoon. He is forced to lead his father's business empire and become the new CEO of the company after his elder siblings fail to fulfill their responsibilities due to various reasons. Varisu will narrate the journey of its central character played by Thalapathy Vijay, from a happy-go-lucky young man to a business magnet.

R Sarathkumar, the senior actor is appearing in the role of Thalapathy Vijay's father in the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. The reports suggest that popular actor Shaam is appearing as one of his siblings in the much-awaited film. More details on the other supporting characters are expected to be revealed very soon.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that SJ Suryah, the popular actor-director has been roped in to make a cameo appearance in Varisu. The sources close to the project suggest that SJ Suryah's character is a short one, but will appear in one of the most crucial points in the story, along with Thalapathy Vijay's character. The actor-filmmaker has already kickstarted shooting for the prestigious project.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Varisu, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. Prakash Raj is also playing a key role in the Vamsi Paidipally project, thus reuniting with Vijay after a very long gap. S Thaman, the celebrated musician is composing the songs and original score for the project, which is produced by Dil Raju.