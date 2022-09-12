Varisu Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay's Bilingual With Vamshi Sets A New Record!

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming bilingual Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally is progressing at a brisk pace. National Award-winner director Vamshi Padipally is keen on launching Vijay as a Telugu hero and convinced producer Dil Raju. This resulted in Varisu being made into a bilingual film.

Varisu is a drama written by Vamshi in association with Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Vairsu AKA Vaarasudu is slated for a grand theatrical release in January for Pongal /Sankranthi.

The pre-release business details of Varisu have surfaced and fans are celebrating the film's yet another record. The movie's satellite rights for Television premiere have been bagged by Sun TV for an amount of Rs 50 Crore and the film's audio rights are sold to T-Series for a sum of Rs 10 Crore. For the digital streaming of Varisu in in two languages, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has already paid a whopping Rs 60 Crore to the makers of the film.

Varisu, which is touted to be an action entertainer, marks Vijay's Telugu debut and director Vamshi's Tamil debut. Rashmika Mandanna, who is a huge fan of Vijay, bagged the female lead's role opposite Vijay in the film.

Being shot in two languages, the movie stars actors like R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, and Ganesh Venkatraman among others in key roles.

The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Thaman S is working on the film's soundtrack, and Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. KL Praveen will edit the film which has dialogues penned by Vivek.