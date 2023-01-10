Varisu Twitter Review: Positive Vibes Overloaded.. Vijay - Yogi Babu Combo Worked Well!
Varisu Preview Show is now happening at Chennai. Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju and made their presence at the venue. The film is getting superb reviews from the press people and celebrities. Thaman's background score is widely appreciated by everyone. Vijay - Yogi Babu comedy scenes worked really well it seems.
Yogi - Vijay Combo Worked Well #Varisu pic.twitter.com/Ix6kTHdwXP— × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) January 10, 2023
This Scene! Fireeeeeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥#VarisuPremiere #Varisu #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/t5oy7849Rq— FridayBuzz Tamil (@fridaybuzzoffl) January 10, 2023
#Varisu 1st Half : Colorful.. Fun..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2023
Father - Sons Conflict..
It's #Thalapathy @actorvijay show all the way.. Looks young and fresh.. He has done humor.. #JimikkiPonnu Good Visuals.. @iamRashmika 🔥 @iYogiBabu comedy is good..
Guess Mass and Action reserved for 2nd half..
#Varisu first half reports🔥🔥— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 10, 2023
As #DilRaju Said. Its a Blockbuster 💥💥#itstimetogiveitbackmamme [ Feel The Song & BGM ] 🔥🔥#ThalapathyVijay 's All Set To Ruling The Box Office 💥💥💥#Varisu In Cinemas Now!! pic.twitter.com/nyx6akGKuY— Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) January 10, 2023
Not even a single negative review came up from the press people so far. It is not an easy task for a commercial film to get positive response from preview show. Well done Vamshi Paidipally for the great writing and proper execution. It is also said to be a new experience for Vijay fans. A mass hero giving so much importance to a family subject is automatically giving goosebumps for the audience. Though producer Dil Raju was talking about number one and number two games, Thalapathy Vijay has understood that content is always the Hero.
#Varisu celebrity premiere with producer #DilRaju pic.twitter.com/x1Sshpczaw— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 10, 2023
So far emotional portions worked very well in #Varisu ❤️— RAJA DK (@rajaduraikannan) January 10, 2023
Let's check some of the interesting Twitter Reviews from the Varisu special premiere here:
Full Positive Vibes 🔥🔥🔥#Varisu #VarisuFDFS#VarisuPremiere. #VarisuPongal2023 #VarisuReviewpic.twitter.com/I01m6mMJeJ— Thalapathy Arju 𓃵 (@thalapathy_arju) January 10, 2023
1st½ Postive Report's Everywhere #Varisu pic.twitter.com/yf7TIbRgjP— × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) January 10, 2023
Halfway thru #Varisu. Takes time to get us glued but once it does, it's super-fun. Relies more on #Vijay's comedy sense and brilliant dance than punch dialogues and fights, and that's a win in our books. If the rise in tempo continues, it'll be a Pongal treat!— Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) January 10, 2023
Don't Expect a Mass Intro For @Actorvijay In #Varisu, It's Simple , But Cool😎 pic.twitter.com/HVXLxcYj0Q— × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) January 10, 2023
Half way through #Varisu :— Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) January 10, 2023
Such an apt title by Vamshi to coin.
Pre interval elevation scene with the swag & emotional portions keys a major highlight.
Trailer finely gave us the queue on what to expect & so it offers.
Vijay Yogi Babu & Vijay - Mom Sudha 👍👍
Let’s see !!
Lot of celebrities including Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkataraman, Blue Sattai Maaran and Itis Prashanth has already shared their excitement of watching Varisu Premiere Show from their official Twitter handles. First half of the film comes out as a perfect entertainer. Interval block is a too good for a Vijay film.
Wishiinnnnnggggg our favorite #Thalapathy @Vijay saaarrrr @realsarathkumar daddy @directorvamshi sir #DilRaju sir and the whole team of #Varisu all the veryyyyyy bestttt...just can't wait to watch it. Loveeee you #Thalapathy muahhhhhhh....#fangirl foreverrrrrr pic.twitter.com/GvU2cOzPR6— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) January 10, 2023
The Boss Returns 🔥🔥Intermission Scene , Theriiiii Masssssss 🔥🔥#Varisu pic.twitter.com/R5u9Vq07Pu— × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) January 10, 2023
#Varisu at interval. Full focus on establishing the family angle with nice moments. Works well. #ThalapathyVijay’s comic, playful side explored well in few scenes. Interval sequence is a major high point.— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 10, 2023
#Varisu: interval— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 10, 2023
Complete family entertainer which is racy.. perfect formula with all ingredients that fans and families will enjoy #VarisuPongal thaan.. @directorvamshi 👍 @MusicThaman 🙌 #Thalapathy rocks 🔥🔥🔥 @7screenstudio
The boss returns 🔥🔥#Varisu interval— RAJA DK (@rajaduraikannan) January 10, 2023
#VarisuPremiere it's Full of Poistive Reports 🔥💥 #Varisu 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jauTooeqFZ— 𝘚𝘸𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘢🥰 (@Swetha_little_) January 10, 2023
#Varisu - World First Premier Show @ PVR Sathyam Cinemas, Chennai#VarisuFDFS #VarisuPremiere pic.twitter.com/dbaTKGnzG1— ValaiPechu Anthanan (@Anthanan_Offl) January 10, 2023
#Varisu going to be a different & new set of #Vijay film— RAJA DK (@rajaduraikannan) January 10, 2023
