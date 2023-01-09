Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu Records DISAPPOINTINGLY Underwhelming Pre-release Booking In Kerala

In
an
unexpected
turn,
Vijay's
upcoming
movie
Varisu
is
not
being
received
well
in
Kerala.
According
to
reports,
the
film's
pre-release
bookings
are
underwhelming
and
it
is
stated
that
the
pre-release
bookings
of
the
movie
is
the
lowest
when
compared
with
Vijay's
recent
movies.
It
is
anticipated
that
the
film
needs
a
huge
jump
on
Tuesday
in
order
to
see
a
good
number
on
the
opening
day.
How
is
the
film's
domestic
business?
Though
Varisu
aka
Varisudu
is
a
Tamil-Telugu
bilingual
drama,
the
film
is
more
grounded
in
Tamil
Nadu,
given
the
leading
man
is
a
Kollywood
superstar.
The
ticket
bookings
opened
a
couple
of
days
back,
and
almost
all
theaters
in
the
state
are
expected
to
show
the
film
with
theater-full
audience
on
the
first
day.
Know
more
about
Varisu
Rashmika
Mandanna
plays
Vijay's
co-lead
in
the
movie,
which
also
stars
Yogi
Babu
in
an
important
role.
The
film
is
directed
by
Telugu
filmmaker
Vamshi
Paidipally,
while
Tollywood
producer
Dil
Raju
has
bankrolled
the
movie.
S
Thaman
has
helmed
the
music
of
the
film.
Varisu
is
headed
for
clash
with
Thunivu
By
hitting
the
marquee
on
January
11,
Varisu
is
set
to
have
a
direct
clash
with
Ajith
Kumar's
upcoming
movie
Thunivu.
Co-led
by
Manju
Warrier,
Thunivu
is
touted
to
be
a
bank
heist
drama.
The
film
is
directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor.
Thunivu
marks
the
thir
collaboration
among
Ajith
Kumar,
Boney
Kapoor,
and
H
Vinoth
after
their
previous
movies
Nerkonda
Paarvai
and
the
recent
movie
Valimai.
What's
in
plate
for
Vijay
next?
Post
Varisu,
Vijay
will
be
collaborating
with
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
once
again.
The
duo
collaborated
for
Master
earlier,
which
was
a
blockbuster.
Tentatively
titled
Thalapathy
67,
the
film
is
expected
to
star
Trisha
Krishnan
as
the
co-lead.
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
plays
an
important
role
in
the
upcoming
film.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 14:52 [IST]