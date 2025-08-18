Coolie Vs Weapons Vs Nobody 2 Vs Demon Slayer: Global Weekend Box Office Earnings & Top Rankings Revealed

Coolie Vs Weapons Vs Nobody 2 Vs Demon Slayer Box Office Collection: The global box office saw significant activity over the weekend ending August 17, 2025, with a mix of Hollywood, Japanese, and Indian releases performing across multiple markets. According to Comscore estimates, the American mystery horror film Weapons led the weekend with a worldwide gross of $43.4 million. It was followed by the action thriller Nobody 2, which earned $32 million globally, and the Japanese animated feature Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, with a weekend gross of $31.3 million.

Coolie: 4-Day Global Estimates

The Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, debuted strongly worldwide with an estimated weekend gross of $27.57 million, placing it fourth on the Comscore chart. Of this total, $25.2 million came from international markets, while domestic earnings accounted for approximately $2.37 million. The four-day cumulative gross for Coolie is estimated at $45.33 million, or roughly ₹397.50 crore. The film, starring Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, released globally on August 14, 2025.

Coolie follows the story of Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader drawn into the investigation of a friend's death. His inquiries lead him into a complex web of criminal activities involving smuggling networks, law enforcement, and familial ties. Principal photography for the film began in Chennai in July 2024, with schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, and wrapped by March 2025. The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger, explores a mysterious case involving seventeen children who vanish simultaneously from the same classroom. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, and Benedict Wong and was released in theatres on August 8, 2025.

Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto and released on August 15, 2025, continues the story from 2021's Nobody, featuring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, and RZA, along with new cast members including Sharon Stone and Colin Hanks.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, is the first part of a planned trilogy adapting the "Infinity Castle" arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series. The film saw a staggered release, premiering in Japan on July 18, 2025, with broader Asian and worldwide releases following in August and September 2025.

This weekend's chart highlights the diversity of global audiences, with Indian, American, and Japanese films performing strongly in both domestic and international markets. Coolie's debut at fourth worldwide indicates a strong opening for Rajinikanth's latest action thriller, particularly in international territories.