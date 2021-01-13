Master Quick Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Present High-Voltage Entertainer

Thalapathy Vijay's film Master, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, is the first major theatrical release of 2021 in Tamil cinema. Master released in theatres today (January 13), ahead of the festive occasion of Pongal.

FilmiBeat film critic Shreshtha Chaudhury is watching Master in a theatre right now, and she can't get over the high-voltage energy in the film. Here's what she has to say about Master in its first half. "In the first half of Master, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's high-voltage energy and screen presence leave you wanting for more. The power-packed action sequences, the gripping storyline and the intense performances make you root for Master!"

We are sure the audiences are going crazy watching this film, with the box office of Master looking strong even in these times, when most films are being released digitally on over-the-top (OTT) platforms before their theatrical release.

In Master, Thalapathy as John Durairaj aka JD plays the role of a young professor, who is addicted to alcohol and is sent to a juvenile home, to teach children for a couple of months. His clash with a deadly gangster (Vijay Sethupathi) is the crux of the film, as the latter, who owns the juvenile home uses children for illegal activities.

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's impeccable acting chops and whistle worthy dialogues along with high-octane action sequences are some of the major highlights of Master.

Notably, the makers of the film are expecting to mint a net collection of Rs 40 crore+ from its Day 1 theatrical run.

