Varisu First Review: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Put Up A Sizzling Show In This Family Action Drama!

Thalapathy
Vijay's
upcoming
family
action
drama
Varisu
(Tamil)
aka
Vaarasudu,
his
Telugu
debut,
is
all
set
for
a
huge
theatrical
release
worldwide
on
Janary
11.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally
and
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Vijay,
bringing
them
together
for
the
first
time.
Just
a
few
days
before
the
release
of
the
much-awaited
Pongal
movie,
several
movie
enthusiasts
and
critics
have
started
circulating
views
on
Varisu
under
the
name
of
first
reviews.
According
to
one
of
the
self-acclaimed
movie
critic
who
gives
out
early
reviews
through
his
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Varisu
is
"First
Review
#Varisu
:
#Vijay
&
#RashmikaMandanna
looking
HOT
together!
15
minutes
film
should
be
trimmed
in
first
half
&
post
interval
portions.
Climax
episode
is
amazing.
#Vijay
Entry
Scene
is
full
on
Claps
👏🏻
.
Masses
&
Families
will
love
this
Saga.
#Vijay
is
Back!
3.5⭐️/5⭐️"
(sic)
Check
out
the
tweet
here:
Varisu's
trailer
is
also
packed
with
elements
that
satiate
the
hungry
fans.
Vijay
not
only
looked
super
stylish
in
the
film
and
grooved
to
his
trademark
style
of
dancing
but
his
chemistry
with
Rashmika
is
enticing.
In
addition,
the
huge
star
cast
of
supporting
actors
made
the
viewers
excited
to
watch
it
on
the
big
screen.
Vijay
In
Varisu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie
stars
R
Sarathkumar,
Jayasudha,
Prakash
Raj,
Prabhu,
John
Vijay,
Sangitha,
Khushbhu,
Srikanth,
Shaam,
Yogi
Babu,
Nandini
Rai,
and
Ganesh
Venkatraman
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
filming
took
place
across
Chennai,
Hyderabad,
Visakhapatnam,
Bellary,
and
Ladakh.
The
movie's
story
is
co-written
by
Ahishor
Solomon
along
with
Vamshi
Paidipally,
who
made
his
directorial
debut
in
Tamil.
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film
which
was
cinematographed
by
Karthik
Palani.
KL
Praveen
worked
as
its
editor,
and
Dil
Raju
produced
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner
in
association
with
PVP
Cinema.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
200
Crore.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 10:04 [IST]