EXCLUSIVE | Sumbul Touqeer Khan REACTS To Reports Of New Show With Shehzada Dhami: There Is No…

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
Exclusive:
Sumbul
Touqeer
has
made
a
name
for
herself
at
a
very
young
age,
winning
over
audiences
with
her
portrayal
in
the
television
series
Imlie.
Her
iconic
role
received
widespread
acclaim
and
fans
loved
her
captivating
chemistry
with
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Gashmeer
Mahajani.
Following
a
generation
leap,
Sumbul
bid
adieu
and
ventured
into
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16.
HAS
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
BAGGED
NEW
SHOW
WITH
SHEHZADA
DHAMI?
After
making
waves
with
her
appearance
in
the
controversial
reality
show,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
secured
the
lead
role
in
Kavya:
Ek
Jazbaa,
Ek
Junoon.
Starring
alongside
Mishkat
Varma,
the
show
premiered
on
Sony
TV
in
September
of
last
year,
depicting
Kavya's
(portrayed
by
Sumbul)
journey
towards
becoming
an
IAS
officer.
While
the
actress
has
been
winning
hearts
for
her
strong
performance
in
Kavya,
recent
reports
suggested
that
she
has
been
approached
for
an
upcoming
Colors
show
opposite
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
was
recently
thrown
out
of
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
the
development
left
her
fans
confused
as
she's
already
busy
with
her
ongoing
show
Kavya.
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
KHAN
DISMISSES
RUMOURS
OF
SHOW
WITH
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
As
per
the
ongoing
buzz,
the
show
will
be
produced
by
Gul
Khan
and
is
titled
Lachoo.
Talking
exclusively
to
Filmibeat
about
the
same,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
called
the
ongoing
reports
false
and
cleared
that
she's
not
doing
any
other
show
apart
from
Kavya.
She
told
us,
"These
are
all
rumors.
I'm
already
in
a
show,
and
it's
going
quite
well.
There
is
no
news
of
it
going
off-air
also.
I
don't
know
why
there
are
so
many
rumors
coming
up
like
this.
I
want
everyone
to
enjoy
my
show
Kavya
for
now.
And
at
the
end,
all
I
want
to
say
is,
picture
abhi
baaki
hai
mere
dost
(laughs)."
While
there
were
speculations
about
Kavya
going
off-air,
the
actress
has
revealed
that
even
those
reports
were
false.
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
piece
of
good
news
for
the
talented
TV
star's
fans.