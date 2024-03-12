Will Kavya Go Off-Air After Run Of 6 Months? Sumbul Touqeer Khan Breaks Silence: There’s Nothing…

Kavya
Off-Air
Reports:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
rose
to
significant
prominence
at
a
young
age,
capturing
audiences'
hearts
with
her
portrayal
in
the
television
show
Imlie.
Her
role
as
the
lead
character
garnered
widespread
recognition,
particularly
for
her
dynamic
chemistry
with
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Gashmeer
Mahajani.
Following
a
storyline
shift
in
the
show,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
bid
farewell
to
the
show
and
went
on
to
participate
in
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16.
After
making
headlines
for
her
stint
in
the
controversial
reality
show,
Sumbul
bagged
the
lead
role
of
Kavya:
Ek
Jazbaa,
Ek
Junoon.
Featuring
Mishkat
Varma
as
the
male
lead,
the
show
premiered
on
Sony
TV
in
September
last
year
and
revolves
around
Kavya's
(essayed
by
Sumbul)
journey
of
becoming
an
IAS
officer.
Since
the
beginning,
Kavya
has
been
getting
a
decent
response
from
fans.
However,
the
show
has
been
underperforming
on
the
ratings
front.
Amid
all
this,
recent
reports
suggested
that
the
daily
soap
might
soon
bid
adieu.
In
a
recent
interview,
lead
actress
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
finally
reacted
to
the
off-air
reports
and
dismissed
the
rumours.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
She
added,
"I
just
want
to
tell
everyone
that
there's
nothing
like
that
happening
and
don't
believe
in
any
such
news.
And
those
who
are
posting
such
news
don't
pay
attention
to
them.
I
want
to
tell
you
all
that
there's
nothing
to
worry
about;
just
enjoy
the
show."
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
great
piece
of
news
for
Sumbul
and
Kavya
fans.
KAVYA
CURRENT
TRACK
In
the
recent
episodes
of
Kavya-Ek
Jazbaa
Ek
Junoon,
Adiraj
and
his
family
accused
Kavya
of
Omi's
murder.
Following
a
9-month
leap,
Kavya
will
awake
from
a
coma,
while
Adiraj
will
venture
into
politics.
Upon
witnessing
Kavya's
complete
recovery,
Adiraj
will
initiate
divorce
proceedings.
Despite
this,
Kavya
will
resist
and
re-enter
Giriraj's
household,
conducting
her
own
grah
pravesh
ceremony.