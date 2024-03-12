Will Kavya Go Off-Air After Run Of 6 Months? Sumbul Touqeer Khan Breaks Silence: There’s Nothing…

Kavya Off-Air Reports: Sumbul Touqeer Khan rose to significant prominence at a young age, capturing audiences' hearts with her portrayal in the television show Imlie. Her role as the lead character garnered widespread recognition, particularly for her dynamic chemistry with Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. Following a storyline shift in the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan bid farewell to the show and went on to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

After making headlines for her stint in the controversial reality show, Sumbul bagged the lead role of Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Featuring Mishkat Varma as the male lead, the show premiered on Sony TV in September last year and revolves around Kavya's (essayed by Sumbul) journey of becoming an IAS officer.

SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN DISMISSES KAVYA OFF-AIR RUMOURS

Since the beginning, Kavya has been getting a decent response from fans. However, the show has been underperforming on the ratings front. Amid all this, recent reports suggested that the daily soap might soon bid adieu. In a recent interview, lead actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally reacted to the off-air reports and dismissed the rumours. Yes, you read that right!

Talking to Telly Talk India about the same, the talented actress stated, "I don't know why people are saying such things and spreading these rumours."

She added, "I just want to tell everyone that there's nothing like that happening and don't believe in any such news. And those who are posting such news don't pay attention to them. I want to tell you all that there's nothing to worry about; just enjoy the show."

Well, this is indeed a great piece of news for Sumbul and Kavya fans.

KAVYA CURRENT TRACK

In the recent episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Adiraj and his family accused Kavya of Omi's murder. Following a 9-month leap, Kavya will awake from a coma, while Adiraj will venture into politics. Upon witnessing Kavya's complete recovery, Adiraj will initiate divorce proceedings. Despite this, Kavya will resist and re-enter Giriraj's household, conducting her own grah pravesh ceremony.

