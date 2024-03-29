Shehzada Dhami New Show Heroine Name: Sumbul Touqeer To Romance Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star? DEETS

Shehzada Dhami New Heroine: Under the production of Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the limelight since the exit of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year, following a generation leap. This transition introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, portraying Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

Despite initial challenges, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami managed to win over the hearts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's dedicated audience. However, a surprising turn of events has left everyone shocked, as Shehzada Dhami, the male lead of YRKKH, was recently removed from the show by producer Rajan Shahi, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, citing unprofessional behavior.

SHEHZADA DHAMI NEW SHOW TITLE, CHANNEL, AND OTHER DETAILS

Amidst the ongoing controversy, recent speculation suggests that Shehzada Dhami might be planning to return to television with a new daily soap very soon. Yes, you read that right! There have been reports that the actor has bagged an upcoming Colors. Recently, he even reacted to the buzz and neither confirmed nor denied singing a new show.

While the development has left his fans elated, the latest update suggests that the show has got a tentative title and the makers have approached a popular TV actress to star opposite Shehzada in the rumoured drama.

SUMBUL TOUQEER KHAN TO PLAY HEROINE OPPOSITE SHEHZADA DHAMI?

According to a report in Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan (Aaj Tak), the show is likely to be produced by well-known TV producer Gul Khan and has been titled Lachoo. Not just that, it further stated that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached to star opposite Shehzada. Yes, you read that right!

Well, we don't think that the update has any merit as Sumbul is currently essaying the titular role in Sony TV's Kavya opposite Mishkat Varma and recently denied the rumours of the show going off-air. However, an official announcement regarding Shehzada's new show and Sumbul being a part of it is still awaited.

