Shehzada Dhami New Show Heroine Name: Sumbul Touqeer To Romance Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star? DEETS

Shehzada
Dhami
New
Heroine:
Under
the
production
of
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
in
the
limelight
since
the
exit
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year,
following
a
generation
leap.
This
transition
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
Despite
initial
challenges,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
managed
to
win
over
the
hearts
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai's
dedicated
audience.
However,
a
surprising
turn
of
events
has
left
everyone
shocked,
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
male
lead
of
YRKKH,
was
recently
removed
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi,
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
citing
unprofessional
behavior.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
NEW
SHOW
TITLE,
CHANNEL,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Amidst
the
ongoing
controversy,
recent
speculation
suggests
that
Shehzada
Dhami
might
be
planning
to
return
to
television
with
a
new
daily
soap
very
soon.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
There
have
been
reports
that
the
actor
has
bagged
an
upcoming
Colors.
Recently,
he
even
reacted
to
the
buzz
and
neither
confirmed
nor
denied
singing
a
new
show.
While
the
development
has
left
his
fans
elated,
the
latest
update
suggests
that
the
show
has
got
a
tentative
title
and
the
makers
have
approached
a
popular
TV
actress
to
star
opposite
Shehzada
in
the
rumoured
drama.
SUMBUL
TOUQEER
KHAN
TO
PLAY
HEROINE
OPPOSITE
SHEHZADA
DHAMI?
According
to
a
report
in
Saas
Bahu
Aur
Betiyaan
(Aaj
Tak),
the
show
is
likely
to
be
produced
by
well-known
TV
producer
Gul
Khan
and
has
been
titled
Lachoo.
Not
just
that,
it
further
stated
that
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
approached
to
star
opposite
Shehzada.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
we
don't
think
that
the
update
has
any
merit
as
Sumbul
is
currently
essaying
the
titular
role
in
Sony
TV's
Kavya
opposite
Mishkat
Varma
and
recently
denied
the
rumours
of
the
show
going
off-air.
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
Shehzada's
new
show
and
Sumbul
being
a
part
of
it
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 21:51 [IST]