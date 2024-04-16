Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants: BB 17 Star CONFIRMED To Participate? It’s Not Abhishek, Munawar, Or Mannara

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
List:
The
fourteenth
season
of
the
stunt-based
reality
series,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi,
hosted
by
Rohit
Shetty,
is
currently
stirring
up
anticipation,
especially
due
to
the
interesting
lineup
of
contestants.
Several
popular
names
are
reportedly
in
talks
with
the
creative
team
of
KKK
14
and
the
preparations
for
the
season
are
in
full
swing.
While
there
have
been
reports
that
Munawar
Faruqui,
Abhishek
Kumar,
and
Mannara
Chopra
among
other
Bigg
Boss
17
are
likely
to
participate
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14,
the
latest
reports
suggest
that
one
of
their
BB
17
are
confirmed
to
be
a
part
of
the
adventurous
reality
show.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Samarth
Jurel
aka
Chintu.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
SAMARTH
JUREL
CONFIRMED
FOR
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
According
to
a
Pinkvilla
report,
Samarth
Jurel,
the
first
wildcard
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
17,
is
ready
to
participate
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers'
side.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Samarth
Jurel
is
a
talented
TV
actor.
He
won
many
hearts
for
his
stint
in
the
controversial
reality
show,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Besides
his
fun
actics,
fans
also
loved
his
lovey-dovey
moments
with
real-life
girlfriend
and
co-contestant
Isha
Malviya.
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14
CONTESTANTS
LIST,
LOCATION,
AND
OTHER
DEETS
Besides
Samarth
Jurel,
Mannara
Chopra,
and
Abhishek
Kumar,
well-known
names
like
Manisha
Rani,
Abhishek
Malhan,
Firoza
Khan
(Khanzaadi),
Elvish
Yadav,
Helly
Shah,
Vivek
Dahiya,
Manasvi
Mamgai,
Shoaib
Ibrahim,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Neil
Bhatt,
Ankita
Lokhande,
and
Gashmeer
Mahajani
are
said
to
be
in
talks
with
the
makers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14.
However,
the
official
list
of
participants
will
be
announced
only
a
few
days
before
the
show's
grand
premiere.
Interestingly,
the
team
is
reportedly
thinking
about
shooting
KKK
14
in
Bulgaria
instead
of
Cape
Town.