Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants: BB 17 Star CONFIRMED To Participate? It’s Not Abhishek, Munawar, Or Mannara

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: The fourteenth season of the stunt-based reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently stirring up anticipation, especially due to the interesting lineup of contestants. Several popular names are reportedly in talks with the creative team of KKK 14 and the preparations for the season are in full swing.

While there have been reports that Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra among other Bigg Boss 17 are likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the latest reports suggest that one of their BB 17 are confirmed to be a part of the adventurous reality show. Well, we're talking about Samarth Jurel aka Chintu. Yes, you read that right!

SAMARTH JUREL CONFIRMED FOR KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Samarth Jurel, the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 17, is ready to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers' side.

For those who are unaware, Samarth Jurel is a talented TV actor. He won many hearts for his stint in the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. Besides his fun actics, fans also loved his lovey-dovey moments with real-life girlfriend and co-contestant Isha Malviya.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 14 CONTESTANTS LIST, LOCATION, AND OTHER DEETS

Besides Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar, well-known names like Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi), Elvish Yadav, Helly Shah, Vivek Dahiya, Manasvi Mamgai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, and Gashmeer Mahajani are said to be in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

However, the official list of participants will be announced only a few days before the show's grand premiere. Interestingly, the team is reportedly thinking about shooting KKK 14 in Bulgaria instead of Cape Town.

Keep watching this space for more update!