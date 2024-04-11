Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: The upcoming season of the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently generating excitement, particularly regarding the final lineup of contestants. A recent report by Tellychakkar has confirmed that Sagar Parekh, known for his role in Anupamaa, has been approached by the show's producers to join as a contestant.

WILL SAGAR PAREKH PARTICIPATE IN KHATRON KE KHILADI 14?

According to the report, Sagar Parekh has been in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to participate as a contestant on Rohit Shetty's daring show. While the news has left his fans else, the actor has not yet signed any contracts. Therefore, Parekh's confirmation for the show remains pending.

Previously, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had reportedly contacted Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ayesha Singh, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. However, only Abhishek Kumar has accepted the offer to join the show, despite initially declining it several times due to health concerns.

For those unfamiliar, during Bigg Boss 17, Kumar disclosed that he suffers from claustrophobia, preferring stairs over lifts. On the other hand, Munawar declined the offer due to a shoulder injury and passport issues.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to air after the conclusion of Suneil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SAGAR PAREKH

For those who are unaware, Sagar Parek gained widespread recognition when he replaced Paras Kalnawat and stepped into the role of Samar in Anupamaa. His portrayal in Rajan Shahi's top-rated show marked a significant moment in his career. However, his exit from the show last year led to a decline in viewer interest.

He recently attended Rajan Shahi's Iftar party alongside other Anupamaa cast members like Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, and Gaurav Khanna.

Additionally, Parekh showcased his talent as a wildcard contestant on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11. His diverse television portfolio includes appearances in various show, including Crime Patrol.