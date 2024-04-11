Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
Contestants
List:
The
upcoming
season
of
the
stunt-based
show,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14,
hosted
by
Rohit
Shetty,
is
currently
generating
excitement,
particularly
regarding
the
final
lineup
of
contestants.
A
recent
report
by
Tellychakkar
has
confirmed
that
Sagar
Parekh,
known
for
his
role
in
Anupamaa,
has
been
approached
by
the
show's
producers
to
join
as
a
contestant.
WILL
SAGAR
PAREKH
PARTICIPATE
IN
KHATRON
KE
KHILADI
14?
According
to
the
report,
Sagar
Parekh
has
been
in
talks
with
the
makers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
to
participate
as
a
contestant
on
Rohit
Shetty's
daring
show.
While
the
news
has
left
his
fans
else,
the
actor
has
not
yet
signed
any
contracts.
Therefore,
Parekh's
confirmation
for
the
show
remains
pending.
Previously,
the
makers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
had
reportedly
contacted
Munawar
Faruqui,
Mannara
Chopra,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Ayesha
Singh,
Samarth
Jurel,
and
Abhishek
Kumar.
However,
only
Abhishek
Kumar
has
accepted
the
offer
to
join
the
show,
despite
initially
declining
it
several
times
due
to
health
concerns.
For
those
unfamiliar,
during
Bigg
Boss
17,
Kumar
disclosed
that
he
suffers
from
claustrophobia,
preferring
stairs
over
lifts.
On
the
other
hand,
Munawar
declined
the
offer
due
to
a
shoulder
injury
and
passport
issues.
Meanwhile,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
is
set
to
air
after
the
conclusion
of
Suneil
Shetty
and
Madhuri
Dixit's
dance
reality
show,
Dance
Deewane
4.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
SAGAR
PAREKH
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Sagar
Parek
gained
widespread
recognition
when
he
replaced
Paras
Kalnawat
and
stepped
into
the
role
of
Samar
in
Anupamaa.
His
portrayal
in
Rajan
Shahi's
top-rated
show
marked
a
significant
moment
in
his
career.
However,
his
exit
from
the
show
last
year
led
to
a
decline
in
viewer
interest.
He
recently
attended
Rajan
Shahi's
Iftar
party
alongside
other
Anupamaa
cast
members
like
Rupali
Ganguly,
Shivangi
Joshi,
and
Gaurav
Khanna.
Additionally,
Parekh
showcased
his
talent
as
a
wildcard
contestant
on
the
dance
reality
show,
Jhalak
Dikhhlaa
Jaa
11.
His
diverse
television
portfolio
includes
appearances
in
various
show,
including
Crime
Patrol.