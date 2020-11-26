Here’s Why Shruti Haasan Feels Pairing With Pawan Kalyan In Vakeel Saab Is Special

Shruti Haasan is all set to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his Tollywood comeback film Vakeel Saab. The actress is reportedly playing the role of Power Star's wife in the film. Well, pairing up with the actor is indeed a special thing for Shruti.

Recently, during an interaction with fans on her social media handle, Shruti Haasan revealed why she feels special about being paired with Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. The Gabbar Singh actress said, "With only a couple of actors I have worked for the second and third time. While this is the third time I am working with Pawan Kalyan, I am working with Ravi Teja for the second time for Krack and had already worked with Suriya twice."

Apart from that, Shruti Haasan also confirmed that she will join the sets of Vakeel Saab in January 2021. Well, she didn't reveal much about her role in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer, but it looks like, it will bring a major twist in the narrative of the film. Ever since the film was announced, fans are excited to see them together for the third time on the big screen. For the unversed, Pawan and Shruti have earlier shared screen space in Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu.

Also Read : Shruti Haasan On Her Life Post Break-Up: My Fear Of Loneliness Is Completely Gone

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is the remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink. It is being helmed by Venu Sriram and also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the courtroom drama is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

Also Read : Vijay Sethupathi Kisses And Hugs Fans Amid COVID-19, Upsets Shruti Haasan: Reports

Talking about Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects, the actress will feature in Krack (Telugu) and Laabam (Tamil).