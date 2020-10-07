Shruti Haasan On Her Life Post Break-Up: My Fear Of Loneliness Is Completely Gone
Shruti Haasan has now become one of the most popular actresses in South film industry. The actress is currently working on multiple projects from Tollywood and Kollywood. Despite tasting success in her filmi career, Shruti has gone through the pain of breakup last year.
For the unversed, Shruti Haasan was dating musician Michael Corsale for a long time. The Yevadu actress even shared a lot of romantic pictures with him on her social media handles. However, in October 2019, the duo broke-up with each other and shocked their fans. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Shruti talked about her life post break-up and much more.
Shruti On Life Post Break-Up
Shruti Haasan is feeling good and enjoying her singlehood. She is indeed enjoying her own company and exploring new things daily. "Earlier, I was afraid of loneliness but now my fear of loneliness is completely gone and it has completely vanished in this pandemic. It's been six months now and there is really no one, I really love myself," Shruti said.
Shruti Haasan On The Existence Of Nepotism
Despite being in the showbiz industry for 11 years now, Shruti still feels like an outsider. She notably considers herself a musician first. "Nepotism, yes, I don't deny it, as my surname is Haasan. If it was just Shruti or something else, I wouldn't have got the initial attention that I got," the actress said while revealing that groupism does exist in the industry.
Shruti’s Unique Taste In Biopic
When asked about her wish to play the lead character in a biopic, Shruti Haasan said that she doesn't want to play a person who actually existed. She said, "I am always been fascinated by women who chose violence as I feel when a woman chooses to go against what society expects her to do, or a woman who chooses to become a terrorist, I find it very fascinating."
Future Projects
Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Ravi Teja-starrer Krack (Telugu), Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab (Telugu), Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Laabam (Tamil) and Amazon Prime Video's Tamil Anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai.
Also Read : Shruti Haasan Takes Up Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge; Social Media Awaits Jr NTR's Pictures!
Also Read : Shruti Haasan & Sister Akshara Haasan Not A Part Of Don't Breathe Remake?