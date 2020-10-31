Sai Pallavi Refuses To Play Pawan Kalyan’s Wife In This Remake?

As we all know Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by Sachy. The original film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead. Ever since the film was announced, fans can't keep calm to know the full cast of the Telugu remake.

A few days ago, reports were stating that Sai Pallavi will play the female lead in Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake. However, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that the Fidaa actress has rejected the role. She was reportedly offered the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film. But, the actress rejected the role for reasons unknown. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from Sai Pallavi, reports suggest that Nithiin too has been roped in for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer as a parallel lead. But here too, neither the actor nor his team opened up about the same.

Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum also stars Anna Rajan and Gowri Nandha as the female leads. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the remake of the superhit Malayalam film will reportedly be helmed by Saagar K Chandra and is expected to go on floors in January 2021.

Talking about Sai Pallavi, she is currently busy filming for her next with Rana Daggubati, Virata Parvam. She is also a part of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Love Story. Recently, the actress also announced her next with Nani titled Shyam Singha Roy.

