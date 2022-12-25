Did You Know How Much Actor Simbu Charged For Vijay's 'Thee Thalapathy' Song? Find Out Here!

Thalapathy Vijay's prestigious upcoming Pongal/Sankranthi release, Varisu/Vaarasudu, a bilingual under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, had a grand audio release event held in Chennai recently. The movie, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role opposite Vijay for the first time, is set to hit the screens all over the world on January 12.

The movie stars an ensemble cast of Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Anandaraj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangitha, Yogi Babu, and Sriman among others in crucial characters. The film marks the Tollywood debut of Vijay and Tamil debut of Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.

The movie's music is composed by S Thaman, and the audio launch event was a grand affair. Three songs from the film were already out before the launch event and created a sensation on YouTube. 'Ranjithame,' 'Thee Thalapathy,' and 'Soul of Varisu' were quite popular.

An interesting information about 'Thee Thalapathy' song has surfaced during the audio launch event. While we all are aware of Simbu rendering vocals for the smashing introductory song, what we now hear makes the fans happier. Simbu aka Silambarasan had charged zero remuneration to sing the song. The actor crooned 'Thee Thalapathy' for free and as a respect to Vijay, his favourite actor. The youngster termed it as his pleasure to have been given the opportunity.

Varisu was made as a bilingual on a budget of Rs 200 Crore under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banner. Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies are presenting the film. Talking of the technical crew, Karthik Palani cranked the camera for Varisu while KL Praveen edited it.