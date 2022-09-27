Varisu Digital Rights: Amazon Prime Video Bags The Digital Streaming Rights For A Whopping Price!

Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu debut, a bilingual film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is heading towards completion. The film's unit is working day and night to ensure the film is released on the decided date. Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer made to impress the fans and viewers of Tamil Nadu and the two Telugu states. The movie is expected to open a direct market for Thalapathy Vijay in Tollywood.

Ahead of the film's impending release, the industry is abuzz with Varisu's digital streaming business deal. It is learned through other entertainment websites that Amazon Prime Video, one of the biggest OTT giants has bagged the digital streaming rights of Varisu for a whopping price of Rs 60 Crore.

In addition, the movie's music rights were sold to T-Series for a sum of Rs 10 Crore. Sun TV bagged the satellite rights of Varisu for Rs 50 Crore.

Rashmika Mandanna is the film's female lead, and while director Vamshi Paidipally is making his Tamil debut with the film, Dil Raju also makes his Kollywood debut as the producer of this film. The movie was extensively shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. Varisu AKA Vaarasudu is scheduled to hit the screens for Pongal / Sankranthi in January 2023.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Khushbu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, and Samyuktha Shamughanathan among others in key roles.

The film's story is written by Vamshi along with Ahishor Solomon and Hari. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani and edited by KL Praveen. The film's entire soundtrack is composed by S Thaman. Dil Raju bankrolled the film under his Sri Venkateswara Creations.