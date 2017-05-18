 »   »   » Reema Lagoo: 7 Most Memorable Roles As A Mom With Shahruh Khan, Salman Khan & Many Others!

Reema Lagoo: 7 Most Memorable Roles As A Mom With Shahruh Khan, Salman Khan & Many Others!

7 most memorable movies of Reema Lagoo as a mother. Reema played the role of a mom in almost all of her movies and her sudden death is tragic and sad.

Bollywood is shocked with the sad demise of Reema Lagoo and we're all certainly going to miss her. She was the epitome of motherhood in so many B-town films and her space is very difficult to be filled.

Walking down memory lane, we have the most memorable movies of Reema Lagoo playing the role of a mom to Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and various other actors. Do check them out below!

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Reema Lagoo was the quintessential Bollywood mother and we'll surely miss her.

Intense & Emotional

Kal Ho Naa Ho had the most intense and emotional scenes between mom-son Reema and SRK.

Vaastav

Who can forget Reema Lagoo's role in Vaastav? Especially the climax scene is out of the world!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Reema Lagoo was the major highlight in this family entertainer which is still close to our hearts even after two decades.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Her role as Salman Khan's mom in this film is one of the best!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Reema played the role of Kajol's mother in the epic love story and this film is very close to our hearts even now.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Mommy Reema Lagoo was the mother of Salman Khan, Saif Alia Khan, Mohnish Bahl and Neelam in this epic family entertainer.

Jis Desh Mein Gangaa Rehta Hai

The most emotional and heart touching movie of Reema Lagoo and Govinda has to be this one!

