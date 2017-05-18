 »   »   » Reema Lagoo: 7 Most Memorable Roles As A Mom With Shahruh Khan, Salman Khan & Many Others!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Bollywood is shocked with the sad demise of Reema Lagoo and
we're all certainly going to miss her. She was the epitome of
motherhood in so many B-town films and her space is very difficult
to be filled.
Walking down memory lane, we have the most memorable movies of
Reema Lagoo playing the role of a mom to Shahrukh Khan, Salman
Khan, Sanjay Dutt and various other actors. Do check them out
below!
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Reema Lagoo was the quintessential Bollywood mother and we'll
surely miss her.
Intense & Emotional
Kal Ho Naa Ho had the most intense and emotional scenes between
mom-son Reema and SRK.
Vaastav
Who can forget Reema Lagoo's role in Vaastav? Especially the
climax scene is out of the world!
Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!
Reema Lagoo was the major highlight in this family entertainer
which is still close to our hearts even after two
decades.
Maine Pyar Kiya
Her role as Salman Khan's mom in this film is one of the
best!
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Reema played the role of Kajol's mother in the epic love story
and this film is very close to our hearts even now.
Hum Saath Saath Hain
Mommy Reema Lagoo was the mother of Salman Khan, Saif Alia
Khan, Mohnish Bahl and Neelam in this epic family
entertainer.
Jis Desh Mein Gangaa Rehta
Hai
The most emotional and heart touching movie of Reema Lagoo and
Govinda has to be this one!
