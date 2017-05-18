 »   »   » RIP Reema Lagoo! A Look At The Actress's Contribution To The World Of Television!

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away in the wee hours of morning today (May 18, 2017) due to a massive cardiac arrest. The 59-year old actress complained of chest pain last night aand was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed her last.

The popular actress has starred in a number of Marathi and Hindi films, majorly in supporting roles. The Naamkaran actress is noted for playing the quintessential role of a mother in films such as Saajan, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kal Ho Naa Ho to name a few.

A popular face in 80s and 90s, the actress has contributed to the world of Television and was seen in prominent roles on TV too. Both the TV and Bollywood fraternities are in shock over the actress's sudden demise and a lot of actors took to express their condolences for the late actress on the social media. A look at the actress's contribution to the world of television....

Reema Lagoo's Contribution To TV On television, she was seen in prominent roles in shows such as, 'Khandaan', 'Tu Tu Main Main', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', 'Do Aur Do Paanch', and the very latest 'Naamkaran'. Tu Tu Main Main Tu Tu Main Main was a sitcom series about love-hate relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Reema played the role of a mother-in-law, alongside Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the role of her 'bahu'. The series became a runaway hit. Reema Liked To Do Comedy Roles The series was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Reportedly, the actress liked the script instantly as she loved doing comedy roles. Shriman Shrimati Shriman Shrimati was one of the popular sitcom shows in the 90s. The show was built on the premise of 'loving the neighbour's wife', in which Reema played the role of an elegant housewife. Naamkaran In her career spanning decades, the actress was mostly seen playing positve roles. The actress took up a challenge to play a negative role in Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran. Dayavanti Mehta The actress was seen in the show as Dayavanti Mehta, grandmother to the main protagonist. The actress proved her mettle once again, as she received praises for her role.

Reportedly, the actress was shooting for the show till 7 pm yesterday (May 17) and had left for home after the shoot wrapped up. The show's producers have called off the shoot today, as a mark of respect.

The actress is survived by her daughter, Mrunmayee, an actress and son-in-law, Vinay Waikul. When a leading entertainment portal contacted Reema's son-in-law, he confirmed the news about the actress's sudden demise.

He told, "She was absolutely fine but around 1 am she complained to us of chest pain so we took her to the hospital. However, around 3:15 am she passed away due to a cardiac arrest."

Rest in peace, Reema Lagoo!