 »   »   » So Sad! Mahesh Manjrekar Got Angry With Reema Lagoo On Vaastav Sets; Regrets It Now!

So Sad! Mahesh Manjrekar Got Angry With Reema Lagoo On Vaastav Sets; Regrets It Now!

Mahesh Manjrekar, who got angry with Reema Lagoo on Vaastav’s sets, regrets it now.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Late actress Reema Lagoo worked with director Mahesh Manjrekar in Vaastav. After her death, Mahesh recalled how he got upset with Reema on the movie's sets and he regrets his decision now.

Read what Mahesh Manjrekar told Indian Express.

Here Is What Happened

Here Is What Happened

"First we shot a scene inside, where Sanju is with the whole family, this is the scene before he dies. We did this in one take, and I wanted this so that the emotions come out.''

We Had To Shift Outside For Reema's Scene

We Had To Shift Outside For Reema's Scene

''Then we had to shift outside for Reema's scene. Now that took a little time because of the lighting and all.''

I Got So Angry With Her

I Got So Angry With Her

''When the shot got ready and Reema came out, I got so angry with her.''

''She had slept! I asked her why did she do that. This was ‘her' scene! Due to sleep, her eyes got swollen and I wanted resolve in her eyes for she was about to kill her son.''

It Was Unfair

It Was Unfair

''So, we did some make-up. I was angry. Now, when I think I feel it was unfair. We took some time for that shot and it was late in the night so, poor lady must have been sleepy."

Why He Chose Reema For Vaastav

Why He Chose Reema For Vaastav

"Reema has been one of the greatest actors of all times. For Vaastav, I wanted an individual strong enough to play a woman who stands by her ideals. Reema was that.''

The Film Was Set In Post-Mills Strike

The Film Was Set In Post-Mills Strike

''The film was set in post-Mills strike movement, and during those times women worked very hard to make ends meet. They were very strong. So, this character was also like that. Reema was brilliant in that part."

Reema Was Family

Reema Was Family

"Reema was family. She was not actor Reema for me. I went to her house for dinners, meetings. I had a personal bond with her. She was a fantastic human being, always warm.''

She Came From Theatre

She Came From Theatre

''She came from theatre, which has no place for hierarchy. She was a product of that space, so, she treated everyone same. She never had any airs about herself."

I Wanted To Do A Movie With Her

I Wanted To Do A Movie With Her

"Just two days ago, I came across a picture of her from our show Tu Maza Jamena. Someone had posted that photo on Facebook. I started thinking about her and felt I should get a role for her and do a movie with her again.''

It's A Huge Loss For Us

It's A Huge Loss For Us

''It had been long we hadn't worked together. And today, I got this news. It is very sad and a huge loss to all of us."

Reema Lagoo died on Thursday (18th May) after a heart attack.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: reema lagoo
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 14:58 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos