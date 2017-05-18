 »   »   » Baahubali 2: Crosses The 3-Crore Mark At Kochi Multiplexes!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which hit the theatres in
Kerala on April 29, 2017 has had a fantastic run throughout the
state, so far. The movie, starrind Prabhas in the lead role and
directed by SS Rajamouli has emerged as the biggest ever hit in the
history of Indian cinema.
In Kerala, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set some big
records. Especially in Kochi multiplexes, the Prabhas starrer has
been drawing huge number of crowds.
According to the latest collection report by Forum Keralam,
Baahubali 2 has crossed the 3-Crore mark at the Kochi
multiplexes within 19 days. Now, Baahubali 2 is the
fastest film to cross the 3-Crore mark at the Kochi
multiplexes.
Earlier, films like The Jungle Book and Mohanlal
starrer Pulimurugan had made it to this coveted club. So
far, Pulimurugan is the top grossing movie at the Kochi
multiplexes. The film, which run for above 100 days, fetched 4.30
Crores from the Kochi multiplexes.
Going at this rate, Baahubali 2 is expected to break
that record of Pulimurugan, as well. The film has been
receiving unanimously positive reviews and is drawing crowds on
weekdays, as well.
