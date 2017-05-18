 »   »   » Baahubali 2: Crosses The 3-Crore Mark At Kochi Multiplexes!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which hit the theatres in Kerala on April 29, 2017 has had a fantastic run throughout the state, so far. The movie, starrind Prabhas in the lead role and directed by SS Rajamouli has emerged as the biggest ever hit in the history of Indian cinema.

In Kerala, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set some big records. Especially in Kochi multiplexes, the Prabhas starrer has been drawing huge number of crowds.



According to the latest collection report by Forum Keralam, Baahubali 2 has crossed the 3-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes within 19 days. Now, Baahubali 2 is the fastest film to cross the 3-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes.



Earlier, films like The Jungle Book and Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had made it to this coveted club. So far, Pulimurugan is the top grossing movie at the Kochi multiplexes. The film, which run for above 100 days, fetched 4.30 Crores from the Kochi multiplexes.



Going at this rate, Baahubali 2 is expected to break that record of Pulimurugan, as well. The film has been receiving unanimously positive reviews and is drawing crowds on weekdays, as well.

