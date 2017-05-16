 »   »   » Box Office Chart (May 08-May 14): Baahubali 2 & CIA – Comrade In America Seal The Top Spots!

The summer vacation season has turned out to be indeed a splendid one for the Kerala box office, with movies like The Great Father, Baahubali 2, CIA-Comrade In America, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu etc., fetching big money.

The Baahubali 2 storm continues to make massive impact at the Kerala box office and at the same time, the past week also witnessed the arrival of Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam, directed by Ranjith Sankar.



Here we take you through the top 5 movies that made the maximum impact at the Kerala box office in the past week...



5. Lakshyam Well, Lakshyam was unable to make a big mark of its own amidst the big releases. The number of shows for the film has been reduced considerably, especially in main centres like Ernakulam. According to certain reports, Lakshyamhas managed to cross the 2.5 Crore mark in its first week of run.

Box Office Meter: Below Average



4. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu This Biju Menon starrer has managed to find a special place in the hearts of the Kerala audiences. Despite the flurry of other releases, Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu has done a decent business at the box office. According to reports, the film which was in its third week of its run in the last week, has managed to touch the 9-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

3. Ramante Edanthottam Ramante Edanthottam, the latest film of Ranjith Sankar, featuring Kunchacko Boban did open to decent reviews at the theatres. The film made a decent opening at the box office by fetching 80 Lakhs approximately on Day 1. The film is expected to have done a business of above 2 Crores from its first weekend.

Box office Meter: Decent Opening

Comrade In America – CIA Dulquer Salmaan's most recent release has helped to extend his winning run at the box office. The film, is still doing a strong business at the box office. Reportedly, the film has managed to cross the 16-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within its first 10 days of run. CIA has managed to fetch close to 8 Crores in the past week.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is racing ahead at the Kerala box office and is still sitting pretty at the top spot. The film, crossed the 50-Crore mark within 14 days and the reportedly, the present collections of the movie stand at 52.5 Crores at the Kerala box office. The release of new movies has least affected the glorious run of the movie.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



Well, going at this rate, Baahubali 2 and CIA - Comrade In America are sure to extend their impressive run, at least till the end of the vacation season.



Meanwhile, this week is sure to be an interesting one for Mollywood, since as many as 4 Malayalam movies are hitting the theatres.



VK Prakash's Careful & Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan will be hitting the theatres on May 18, 2017. On the other hand, Godha & Achayans will be hitting the theatres on May 19, 2017.

