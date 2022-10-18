Box Office - Doctor G sees a reasonable opening, Kantara (Hindi) is good, Code Name Tiranga is a non-starter

It all started rather quietly on Friday but by the time the weekend was through, exhibition circle was assured of at least one good success in the making. Yet again it's a south offering which has surprised as far as ROI is concerned, though in terms of absolute numbers it is Doctor G which is leading the show by a margin. As for the third release of the week, Code Name Tiranga has been dead on arrival.

Let's talk about Doctor G first. An Ayushmann Khurrana film is special since it always aspired to bring in good entertainment even when there is a core issue based subject been explored. This is what was expected from Doctor G as well which has the profession of male gynaecologist been brought to the fore, something that has never been tried ever. A subject like this will always require audience word of mouth to take it forward, though given the expense involved it always helps when there is a reasonably good start as well. In that aspect, the film was just about okay to begin with as 3.87 crores came in on Friday. However things continued to get better over the weekend and by the time Sunday was through, 14.59 crores* had been brought in. In the pre-pandemic times the film could well have taken a shot at 25-30 crores though for now, this would be the first week numbers at best.