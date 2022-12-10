Box Office: Kajol’s Salaam Venky Records Low Opening; Fails To Even Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, was finally released yesterday (December 9) amid a decent buzz and huge expectations.

Produced by Blive Productions and RTake Studios, it is Kajol's first theatrical release post the super success of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020.

Salaam Venky revolves around the moving story of a mother-son duo. While Vishal is essaying a terminally-ill guy Venkatesh aka Venky, Kajol is seen as her mother Sujata. Its trailer received a decent response from moviegoers and created an okayish pre-release buzz.

Ever since its release on Friday, Revathy's directorial has been getting a favourable response from critics as well as moviegoers. However, the film underperformed on the first day of its release and had a shockingly low opening. Yes, you read that right!

As per early estimates, Salaam Venky failed to even cross the Rs 1 crore mark at the ticket window and is expected to earn around 0.60 crore on Friday. Looks like, the Drishyam 2 effect is still going on. After Bhediya and An Action Hero, the Kajol starrer is its latest victim.

Opening day collections of films released after Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2:

Bhediya: Rs 7.48 crore

An Action Hero: Rs 1.50 crore

Salaam Venky: Rs 0.60 crore (final numbers still awaited)

While Bhediya and An Action Hero failed to witness the expected growth over the weekend, we just hope that Salaam Venky jumps big time on Saturday.

After a disappointing opening, the footfalls need to multiply over the next few days for Salaam Venky to reach a healthy total. Interestingly, the opening is a little better than Dhaakad which itself was a huge box-office disaster. Kangana Ranaut's women-centric spy thriller was released in May this year and collected Rs 0.50 crore on its opening day.

On the other hand, Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 2 is still performing well at the ticket window. The thriller is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the fourth week.

Coming back to Kajol, she will next be seen making her web-series debut with Disney+Hostar's The Good Wife.

Keep watching this space for more updates!