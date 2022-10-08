Gauri Khan completed her primary education at Delhi's convent school and went to do her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She is a graduate in history and also pursued courses at NIFT, Delhi, to support her interior design passion.

SRK and Gauri's teenage love story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story is quite popular in the country. Apparently, their romance started when they were teenagers. Reportedly, Gauri was 14 and Shah Rukh was 18 years old when they both met at a party in Delhi in the year 1984. It was then that he fell for Gauri. One very publicised story was that Shah Rukh Khan used to phone Gauri Khan while posing as a female friend.