People have been celebrating the festival of Ganpati with great josh since the last few days. To add more to the fun, we have been bringing you our daily dose of Ganpati songs to cheer you up, making sure that you start your day on a happy note.
Ganpati Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Bappa From Banjo Adds Colours To Your Festive Mood
This time, we have picked up 'Bappa' song from Riteish Deshmukh- Nargis Fakhri's 2016 film Banjo.
Vishal Shekhar's energetic vocals coupled with Amitabh Bhattacharya's beautiful lyrics makes 'Bappa' song a winner! What makes this track different from the other Ganpati songs is the rock vibe which blends perfectly with the spiritual mood of the song. Further, the opening interlude of banjo riffs with drums makes this song highly enjoyable.
Talking about the song, Riteish had earlier shared, "Bappa has a very Mumbaiyya flavour, it also is a kind of street music. The song has an Indianness with a touch of fusion."
Watch the song here.
Speaking about Banjo, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a tribute to Mumbai's musical ghettos and features the actor essaying the role of a banjo player. The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.
ALSO READ: Ganesh Festival 2020: Jai Jai Ganesha From Jai Chiranjeeva Is A Perfect Treat To The Ears!
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood Scenes Which Made Us Scream 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
- Raqesh Bapat Curates His Own Ganpati Box; Opens Up About His Celebrations
- Shah Rukh Khan Bids Adieu To Ganpati Bappa; Says 'Until We See Him Again Next Year'
- Ganesh Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Jalwa From Salman Khan's Wanted Will Brighten Your Mood
- Riteish Deshmukh Says He Isn't Ashamed Of Doing 4-5 S*x Comedies; 'I Never Thought What My Son Will Think'
- Vicky Kaushal Reviews Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says He Is 'Shook' By Alia Bhatt's Performance
- Mister Mummy: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Share First Look Of Comedy Drama With Their Pregnant Bellies
- Genelia Deshmukh Recalls Breaking Down A Month After Marrying Riteish; 'I Told Him, 'I Can't Do This''
- Riteish Deshmukh Announces His First Directorial Venture Ved; Details Inside
- Fardeen Khan On Making His Comeback In Bollywood: I Am Feeling Like A Newcomer
- Riteish Deshmukh On How He Was Affected By TikTok Ban In India: I Was Momentarily Unemployed
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D’Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show