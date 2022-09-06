Ganesh Festival 2022 Song Of The Day: Sur Niragas Ho From Katyar Kaljat Ghusali Will Melt Your Heart

Ganpati
Bappa's
arrival
spreads
positivity
amongst
all.
Now
is
the
time
to
thank
him
for
the
same
and
for
bringing
prosperity
in
our
lives.
So,
we
have
decided
to
dedicate
a
Ganpati
track
each
day
to
ring
in
the
11-day
festival
uniquely.
Our
song
for
today
is
'Sur
Niragas
Ho'
from
the
Marathi
film,
Katyar
Kaljat
Ghusali
(2015).
Picturised
on
Shankar
Mahadevan,
'Sur
Niragas
Ho'
will
melt
the
hearts
of
Ganesh
bhakts.
The
song
is
a
musical
tribute
to
Ganpati
Bappa.
It's
a
prayer
to
Lord
Ganesha
to
bring
out
innocence
through
music.
'Sur
Niragas
Ho'
also
indicates
that
the
God
of
knowledge
is
the
one
who
brought
happiness
in
our
lives.
The
song
shows
devotees
thanking
the
deity
for
giving
everything
they
deserve
without
any
demand.
Watch
the
video
song
here:
'Sur
Niragas
Ho'
has
been
sung
by
Shankar
Mahadevan
and
Anandi
Joshi.
The
beautiful
lyrics
have
been
penned
by
Mangesh
Kangane
whereas,
musical
trio
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
composed
the
song.
For
the
unversed,
Katyar
Kaljat
Ghusali
is
based
on
a
play
of
the
same
name.
The
musical
film
stars
Sachin
Pilgaonkar,
Shankar
Mahadevan,
Subodh
Bhave,
Amruta
Khanvilkar
and
Mrunmayee
Deshpande
in
key
roles.
The
film
has
been
directed
by
Subodh
Bhave,
and
it
turned
out
to
be
one
of
the
highest-grossing
movies
in
Marathi
film
industry.
Do
let
us
know
your
opinions
about
'Sur
Niragas
Ho'
song!