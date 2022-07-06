In May this year, the makers of Aamir Khan's much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the trailer of the film. Right from the 'gol gappa' scene to Aamir's Punjabi accent in the Advait Chandan directorial, the sneak-peek became a talking point on social media for various reasons.

Recently, in an interview with india.com, actress Sargun Mehta reacted to the memes on Aamir's Punjabi accent in the film. She said that nobody could have understood if the Bollywood star had spoken in pure Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha. However, she also added that he could have done better that what was seen in the trailer.

Sargun was quoted as saying, "If Aamir would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we'll be not able to understand it."

She further added, "Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot calm and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi. (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has been calm and has worked really hard)."

Sargun's Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya co-star Gurnaam Bhullar who was a part of the same interview, also shared his opinion on his topic and said, "Basically, it's a national cinema that will be released pan India. The Hindi films have a mix of Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, etc. We are the ones who point out these things. So it should not matter."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Hindi Film debut of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya.