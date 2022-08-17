Vijay Varma Reveals SRK Was Interested In Playing Hamza, Calls Darlings An Antithesis Of Kabir Singh

Vijay Varma is currently on cloud nine. The actor has been receiving praises from every nook and corner for his portrayal of Hamza in the recently released Netflix film Darlings. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the actor admitted that he was initially scared to take up the role but, here's what convinced him to give it a shot.

The Gully Boy actor told Film Companion, "I remember somebody had told me that when Shah Rukh read the script, he said, 'Agar main young hota toh main hi karta (If I was younger, I would've done this role)', which was interesting for me to hear. That was also one of the reasons I felt that I could do this role, if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy and a sweetheart.

Vijay said that he was scared to take up a role like this, but I am very glad that it hit the nail on the head.

Further, the She actor also compared his character Hamza to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. He called Hamza an antithesis of what Kabir Singh represented and said that for a change, an abusive man was being idolised by the society which was quite prevalent in 80s and 90s cinema.

"It was a different point of view. And the magic lies in the gaze, it's told by a woman. I feel Jasmeet's perspective was the correct one and the important one. And that perspective allowed the character to be humanised, but didn't sugarcoat his monstrosity. We cannot celebrate this behaviour. And also, this is a cause-and-effect world. Therefore, the end of the character," he said in his interview.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, besides Vijay Varma, Darlings features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. The black comedy is currently streaming on Netflix.