Dexter And Criminal Minds Actress Mary Mara Passes Away

Actor Mary Mara, best known for her roles in American shows like ER, Dexter, Criminal Minds and Law & Order, passed away on Sunday (June 26) at the age of 61. According to reports, the actress passed away due to drowning in Cape Vincent, New York.

The news was confirmed by the New York State Police in a report published on Monday (June 27). The report revealed that "Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers."

Variety report claimed the preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. The official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, which will be performed at Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

The late actress' representative released a statement to Variety and said that she was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha during the weekend. Dorfman added, "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in 'Mad Forest' off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed."

Mara born and raised in Syracuse, New York began her acting career in 1989 with TV movie The Preppie Murder, and went on to earn more than 80 screen credits. Apart from ER, she was also seen in shows like NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal, Farscape, Law and Order, The West Wing, Monk, Shameless, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Criminal Minds and many more.

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, nephew Christopher Dailey and brother-in-law Scott Dailey.