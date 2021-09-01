Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: Eega, Kempe Gowda To Vikrant Rona, 6 Must Watch Films Of The Superstar!

Eega

Sudeep indeed left his fans in awe when he essayed the role of a deadly villain in the 2012 SS Rajamouli directorial Eega. His role as a business magnate, Sudeep garnered huge attention from the audiences and critics alike. His intense performance and villainy avatar in the film fetched him multiple accolades and honour especially at the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards), CineMAA Awards and Toronto After Dark Film Festival. The fantasy action film also features Nani and Samantha Akkineni.

Kempe Gowda

Interestingly, the action film is directed by Sudeep. Also featuring Ragini Dwivedi, the film revolves around a police officer Kempe Gowda who takes on a gangster, Arumugam. Soon, Gowda is caught off guard when he discovers the mafia leader's close alliance with the bureaucrats. Also starring P Ravi Shankar and Girish Karnad, the film was released in 2011. The actioner and its cast and crew also won a number of accolades and honour at various award nights.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sudeep's role as chief Avuku Raju is said to be one of his best-played characters. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film also features Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Released in 2019, the historical drama follows Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi) who fights the British East India Company so as to put a closure to their heinous atrocities.

Huchcha

It might surprise many, but Kichcha Sudeep indeed rose to fame with Om Prakash Rao's 2001 film Huchcha. Starring Rekha Vedavyas as the female lead, the romantic drama revolves around a rough and tough college student who falls head over heels for a fresher. However, things take a turn for the worse when he faces vicious attacks that puts him in the hospital with head injuries causing amnesia. For the unversed, the Kannada film is an official remake of Tamil romantic entertainer Sethu starring Vikram and Abitha. Interestingly, Kichcha won the year's Filmfare Award South in the best actor category.

Ranna

Written by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas and helmed by Nanda Kishore, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Prakash Raj, Rachita Ram, Haripriya and Madhoo in key roles. The film is about a youngster's mission to reunite his ageing grandfather with his estranged daughter. Sudeep's amusing character received huge applause from the audience upon the film's release in 2015. The action drama is an official remake of the Telugu flick Attarintiki Daredi starring Pawan Kalyan and Samantha Akkineni.

Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona is an action adventure fantasy film starring Kichcha Sudeep in the titutlar role. It is one of the massive productions of Kannada Film Industry. Produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Arts banners, the film is and directed by Anup Bhandari. Sudeep played the titular role of Vikrant Rona in the film, who comes as an Inspector to Kamarottu, to investigate the mysterious incidents including the gruesome murder of the previous Inspector. However, there is a hidden agenda for Vikrant Rona and that is to be seen in the film. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.