Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Prashanth Sambargi Gets Into Two Major Fights On The Very First Day

The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 commenced with a power-packed premiere episode, this past weekend. The ninth season of the popular reality show consists of a mix of new participants, former contestants from the previous season and a few members from the OTT season.

On the very first day in the house, season 8 fame Prahanth Sambargi ended up being responsible for two major fights. As it happens, while everyone is having breakfast, Darsh Chandrappa bought up the topic of Prashanth speaking ill about the female contestants of the previous season on news channels. Divya Uruduga also agreed with this but Prashant said that it was his opinion and stormed out of the room.

Prashanth and Aryavardhan also get into a fight after the former pointed out many lies spoken by Guruji during the OTT season. Sambargi then mentioned he knows Aryavardhan’s real name and that led to another debate between the two. An irked Aryavardhan said that his birth name is Subrahmanya but Prashanth disagreed and said that his real name and mentioned the word 'Uruf.’

Aryavardhan lost his cool on hearing Uruf and was seen using cuss words in anger. However, Arun Sagar intervened at that point in time and explained the situation and informed Guruji about the meaning of the word 'Uruf'. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga and Vinod Gobra also got into a fake fight in order to spruce up the proceedings of the house.