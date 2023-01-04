Has Sanya Iyer Changed Outside The House? Here’s What Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Roopesh Shetty Has To Say!

A
few
days
have
passed
since
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
9
ended
and
winner
Roopesh
Shetty
has
been
warmly
welcomed
by
the
fans.
His
popularity
is
quite
high
and
many
offers
have
come
looking
for
the
Mangalore
boy.
Now,
Shetty
has
spoken
to
TV9
Kannada
about
his
victory
and
his
friendship
with
Sanya
Iyer
among
other
things.
It
must
be
noted
that
Roopesh
and
Sanya
met
in
Bigg
Boss
Kannada
OTT
and
they
became
close
because
they
had
similar
temperaments
over
many
issues
in
the
house.
A
strong
friendship
grew
between
them
and
they
both
entered
the
TV
season
and
spent
many
more
weeks
together
in
the
glasshouse.
Their
special
bond
was
loved
by
the
fans
of
the
couple.
Sanya
Iyer
got
out
in
the
middle
of
the
TV
season
and
this
made
Roopesh
very
sad.
As
a
result,
her
mood
may
have
changed
outside
the
house
and
Roopesh
was
worried
about
this
issue.
As
a
result,
he
expressed
concern
that
Sanya
Iyer
might
change.
Recently,
Shetty
was
quizzed
if
Sanya
had
changed
after
coming
out
of
the
house,
Roopesh
informed
the
news
portal
that
Sanya
has
not
changed.
He
went
on
to
add,
“There
is
a
pure
friendship
between
us.
If
you
make
a
friendship
from
the
heart,
it
will
not
always
change.
We
both
met
after
the
Bigg
Boss
finale.
I
don't
have
a
mobile
at
the
moment.”
Thus,
it
was
not
possible
for
him
to
get
in
touch
with
Sanya.
Shetty
concluded
by
saying
that
Sanya
is
very
happy
that
he
won
the
show.
